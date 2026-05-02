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Punjab's first case under anti-sacrilege law registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib

Punjab's first case under anti-sacrilege law registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib

Published on: May 02, 2026 12:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Police registered a first case under the new anti-sacrilege law after torn pages of a religious scripture were found in a slum area in Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

Punjab's first case under anti-sacrilege law registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib

The case was registered on Thursday night following a compliant of torn pages of 'Sukhmani Sahib Gutka' were found in Kuchian Mohalla in Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib, a police official said.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjeet Singh said on Saturday.

The pages of the Gutka Sahib have been handed over to a gurdwara, police said.

The FIR has been lodged against Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 5 of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026.

The Punjab government last month notified the anti-sacrilege law the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026 which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to 25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab's first case under anti-sacrilege law registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab's first case under anti-sacrilege law registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib
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