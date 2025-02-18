Menu Explore
Punjab’s GST base expanded: Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 18, 2025 10:09 PM IST

Revealing this in a press communiqué issued here, Cheema said that the state GST department initiated another GSTR registration drive in January, visiting approximately 48,000 new dealers and successfully registering around 10,500 eligible dealers across Punjab.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the excise and taxation department has conducted targeted GST registration drives to broaden the GST tax base, resulting in the addition of 46,338 new taxpayers in 2023-24 and approximately 33,000 new taxpayers up to December 2024.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the excise and taxation department has conducted targeted GST registration drives to broaden the GST tax base, resulting in the addition of 46,338 new taxpayers in 2023-24 and approximately 33,000 new taxpayers up to December 2024.
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the excise and taxation department has conducted targeted GST registration drives to broaden the GST tax base, resulting in the addition of 46,338 new taxpayers in 2023-24 and approximately 33,000 new taxpayers up to December 2024. (HT File)

He said that a statewide campaign has also been launched to educate taxpayers on filing procedures, ITC claims, and compliance benefits.

Revealing this in a press communiqué issued here, the minister said that the state GST department initiated another GSTR registration drive in January, visiting approximately 48,000 new dealers and successfully registering around 10,500 eligible dealers across Punjab.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to promote tax compliance among consumers, the FM said that the department has extended the “Bill Liyao Inaam Pao Scheme” and sought the active involvement of school and college students to spread awareness among the younger generation.

“To increase tax revenue from registered dealers, the department has ensured proper GST filing and compliance, with 93% of registered taxpayers consistently filing returns on time. The department has also penalised tax evaders, collaborated with IIT Hyderabad to integrate advanced data analytic tools, and implemented adjudication and scrutiny modules to prevent revenue leakages,” he said.

