Punjab’s law & order not satisfactory: Governor

While lauding the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for its anti-drug crusade, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has expressed his dissatisfaction over the law and order situation in the border state.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria lauded the Mann government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ that was launched in March last year. (HT)

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“The current law and order is not satisfactory. Contract killings, gang wars, bomb blasts, and extortion happen almost daily,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times at Punjab Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

“This has led to an atmosphere of fear. ‘Dar ka mahaul hai’,” he said, adding that he has flagged his concern to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Kataria said Punjab Police have not succeeded in action against criminals the way Uttar Pradesh Police have.

The governor lauded the Mann government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ that was launched in March last year, saying it is showing positive results on ground. “The government is doing its best to fight the menace. My feedback is that drugs are no longer freely available the way they were earlier,” he said. “We must keep up the momentum in war against drugs”.

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{{^usCountry}} On the contentious anti-sacrilege law enacted by the AAP government, Kataria justified his quick consent to the bill for stricter punishment for desecration of the holy Sikh scriptures. “The government can make amendments if it finds merit in the objections to the new law,” he said, referring to serious concerns voiced by the Sikh clergy which has given the Mann government a 15-day ultimatum to amend the clauses that “interfere in the Sikh maryada.” “Ego should not come in the way of the law’s objective. The law must succeed”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the contentious anti-sacrilege law enacted by the AAP government, Kataria justified his quick consent to the bill for stricter punishment for desecration of the holy Sikh scriptures. “The government can make amendments if it finds merit in the objections to the new law,” he said, referring to serious concerns voiced by the Sikh clergy which has given the Mann government a 15-day ultimatum to amend the clauses that “interfere in the Sikh maryada.” “Ego should not come in the way of the law’s objective. The law must succeed”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing his worry over the rising conversions to Christianity in Punjab’s border belt, Katara said the trend may change the demography of the sensitive area. He asked the state government to consider enacting an anti-conversion law on the pattern of some other states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing his worry over the rising conversions to Christianity in Punjab’s border belt, Katara said the trend may change the demography of the sensitive area. He asked the state government to consider enacting an anti-conversion law on the pattern of some other states. {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Moga on March 14, had said that an anti-conversion law will be the first bill passed if the BJP comes to power in Punjab after the upcoming assembly elections due early next year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ramesh Vinayak ...Read More A journalist of over 35 years standing, Ramesh Vinayak is Executive Editor of Hindustan Times at Chandigarh He specialises in covering the north Indian territory of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides the Punjabi diaspora. Read Less

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