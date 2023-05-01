AAP’s political desperation due to underperformance: LoP Partap Bajwa

JALANDHAR Punjab’s Leader of Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday flayed Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Kang’s recent statement in which he had said that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was doing the “politics of work.” Industrialists have migrated to the states like UP due to the unfavorable policies of the AAP government, Bajwa said. (HT File Photo)

“Had the AAP government in Punjab been doing the politics of work in an actual sense, AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal would not have to threaten the voter in Jalandhar publically. The AAP would not have to pressurise the sarpanches and panches in the villages to get votes had it performed well in the past 14 months,” said Bajwa. The senior Congress leader said that the AAP was “an expert in making mountain out of molehill,”

“What they have done so far is misused Punjab’s taxpayers’ money in false publicity to expand the party in other states. In fact, they have put the state’s progress in reverse gear. They implemented a failed health and education model of Delhi in Punjab just to please their bosses in Delhi. Industrialists have migrated to the states like UP due to the unfavorable policies of the AAP government,” Bajwa said.

Instead of progress, AAP resorting to vendetta politics: Warring

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged on Monday that anxious over its clear defeat, AAP was intimidating sarpanches and leaders of other parties.

Condemning the ruling party for silencing opposition leaders, Warring alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led government was “misusing government agencies” to coerce panches, sarpanches and other office bearers of political parties in various constituencies by cooking up malicious accusations.

“These devious activities only expose AAP’s anxiety. Owing to its failures, lies, false guarantees and clear cut defeat in the Jalandhar by-election, AAP is trying the manipulation tactic to mislead voters and satisfy its false ego,” he added.