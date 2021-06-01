Punjab’s Mohali district logs less than 100 cases after 83 days

The number of daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 100 for the first time in 83 days in Mohali district, as only 88 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, even as nine patients succumbed to it.

While the infection count has climbed to 66,494, death toll stands at 963. In the past 31 days, 373 people have died and 19,924 have contracted the virus, the highest in a month since the outbreak last March. Amid a receding second wave, May accounts for 30% of the total cases and 39% of the deaths reported so far.

It was on March 9 that the district recorded 64 cases, after which the number remained above 100, and peaked at 1,382 on May 10.

Of the 88 cases reported on Monday, 26 surfaced in Mohali city, followed by 22 in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli, 16 in Gharuan, 11 in Dera Bassi and nine in Kharar. Meanwhile, 322 patients were discharged, taking the total of those recovered to 62,629 and bringing down the active case load to 2,902.

276 test +ve, 19 die in tricity

Even the tricity as a whole saw a significant drop in the number of cases, as 276 people tested positive, including 124 in Chandigarh and 64 in Panchkula. The number had peaked at 2,612 on May 10 and stood at 412 on Sunday.

However, at 19, the death toll still remains worrisome. While Chandigarh recorded eight casualties, two patients succumbed in Panchkula. According to experts, it will take some time before the numbers come down.

In Chandigarh, 60,046 people have tested positive so far, of whom 57,526 have been cured, 753 have died and 1,767 are still to recover. Panchkula has recorded 29,965 cases, of which 813 remain active. While 28,803 patients have been cured and discharged, 349 have succumbed to the virus.