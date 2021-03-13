Punjab’s Mohali district sees 100+ cases 4th day in row

Mohali district recorded 100+ fresh cases of Covid-19 for fourth consecutive day and sixth time this month with 125 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with three patients succumbing to it, the death toll went past 400.

As many as 21,656 people have tested positive so far, of whom 401 have died and 1,237 are still undergoing treatment.

Amid the surge, the administration on Friday imposed night curfew (from 11pm to 5am) for non-essential services in the district. In just four days, 617 people have been infected and 10 have died. The tally this month has climbed to 1,341 cases and 16 deaths, as compared to 840 and 20, respectively, throughout February.

Mohali city continues to report bulk of the cases, with 933 (70%) reported this month so far.

With 64 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 20,018, though the recovery rate has fallen from 95% in the beginning of the month to 92.4% on Saturday.