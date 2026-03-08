Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Dalam detained at Moldova-Ukraine border

Chandigarh: Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam (28), has been detained at the Moldova border while attempting to cross into war-hit Ukraine, following sustained tracking of his movements by Punjab Police and central agencies. Moldova is a landlocked country that shares its borders with Ukraine and Romania in Eastern Europe. Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam (28), has been detained at the Moldova border while attempting to cross into war-hit Ukraine, following sustained tracking of his movements by Punjab Police and central agencies. Moldova is a landlocked country that shares its borders with Ukraine and Romania in Eastern Europe.

According to information gathered from central agencies, Dalam was intercepted at the Planca-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint in Moldova when he allegedly tried to sneak into Ukraine.

His detention followed an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Punjab Police had been tracking his movements from Sharjah, after which he reportedly travelled to Turkey before entering Moldova.

A senior Punjab Police official said the gangster intended to take refuge in Ukraine, believing it would be easier to remain hidden in the war-affected country for a prolonged period.

A native of Dalam Nangal village in Batala, Dalam is considered a close associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. A few years ago, he allegedly fled abroad using a fraudulent passport and has since made extortion calls targeting individuals and business owners, particularly in the Amritsar region.

“We will soon start the process to deport him to face the law in Punjab,” said a senior Punjab Police functionary from Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Police records show that he is wanted in more than two dozen criminal cases, including seven murder cases. He is accused in the double murder of Kashmiri Lal and his son Amarjit Singh in Hoshiarpur district, the killing of gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora Bariar, the murder of Deep Cheema, and the sensational double murder of Kanav Mahajan and Sarabjit Kala in Batala.

He is also accused of orchestrating the killing of Balwant Singh to avenge the murder of Harjeet Kaur, the mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and his cousin Karnavir Singh.

According to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, the fugitive gangster was detained based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Punjab Police in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, and the ministry of external affairs.

“His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies. Legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition to India so that he can face the law,” the DGP said.

His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by the police agencies, he said. Legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition to India so that he can face the law, the DGP said.

Punjab Police recently established the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) to track criminals hiding abroad and expedite their extradition. Officials said the unit is currently pursuing 62 fugitives who are believed to be operating from foreign countries.

In November, police arrested two associates of Dalam, who were tasked by him to carry out target killings.