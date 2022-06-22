Punjab’s Raghav Arora awarded with ‘Sword of Honour’ at Air Force Academy

Flying Officer Raghav Arora, who is from Pathankot, was on Tuesday awarded with the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ and the trophy for ‘Best in Flying’ at the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad.

He has been allotted the fighter stream and would now proceed to Air Force Station, Bidar, for his phase-III flying training on the Hawk-Mk-132 Aircraft.

Raghav graduated from 6th Course of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, to go to the National Defence Academy in 2018.

His parents are Doctors and currently running a pharmaceutical business. He has excelled in volleyball and squash, and also does sketching and oil painting in his leisure time besides being part of the NDA sailing team.

Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh, another alumnus of AFPI (6th Course), was also commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force and assigned the fighter stream.