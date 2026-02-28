Punjab: Terror module busted, 2 held with RDX-laden IED, pistol

Punjab Police have foiled a terror conspiracy with the arrest of two alleged operatives and the recovery of a fully assembled RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) along with a Glock pistol. The operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar. (HT)

The operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar. Police arrested the two suspects from SBS Nagar district and later recovered the explosive device from a location near the SBS Nagar bypass based on their disclosures.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the recovered IED weighed approximately 2.5kg and was fitted with dual detonation mechanisms, remote control and timer indicating it was ready for immediate use. A Glock pistol and four live cartridges were also seized during the operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly acting under the directions of foreign-based handlers, he said.

Police said one of the suspects had retrieved the explosive consignment and concealed it near the bypass while awaiting further instructions about the intended target.

AIG (SSOC) Deepak Pareek said sustained interrogation led to the recovery of the IED and a remote-control device from the spot identified by the accused.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act at the SSOC police station, Mohali.