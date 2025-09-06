Punjab: Youth shot at in road rage incident on flooded stretch

An unidentified car driver opened fire at a tractor-trolley driver in a road rage incident in Kapurthala’s flooded Fatudhinga village on Friday. The youth, identified as Jagjit Singh, a local, sustained a bullet injury in the leg. (Shutterstock)

The youth, identified as Jagjit Singh, a local, sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

Police said the firing was a fallout of an altercation over right of way on the road. Jagjit had reportedly asked the car driver to slow down and allow sand-laden trolleys, including his, to pass first. Jagjit was taking the sand for strengthening embankments in the flooded area.

Enraged over this, the unidentified car driver opened three rounds of fire, of which two hit Jagjit’s trolley and one pierced his leg.

A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of the Arms Act at the Fatudhinga police station against the unidentified driver, who managed to flee from the spot. Police have launched a probe to trace the acccused.