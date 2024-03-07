Purohit confers degrees on 250 graduates at Ludhiana vet varsity

The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University held its fourth Convocation on Tuesday where Punjab governor and varsity chancellor, Banwari Lal Purohit, conferred degrees to 250 students. Students in a jubilant mood after receiving degrees during the convocation of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The degrees were awarded in the fields of doctor of philosophy, master of veterinary science, master of dairy science & technology, master of fisheries science, master of veterinary science or master of science (biotechnology), bachelor of veterinary science & animal husbandry, bachelor of dairy science & technology, bachelor of fisheries science and bachelor of biotechnology.

A total of six gold medals and 63 merit certificates were awarded to students for excelling at various levels in the varsity. Purohit congratulated the students on receiving their degrees after completing the rigorous academic and research programmes.

He asked them to take up all types of challenges gracefully in their professional life to make significant contributions in uplifting the livestock sector and eventually the society.

He highlighted the role of universities in producing knowledgeable, erudite and cultured citizens for the nation. He lauded the contribution of the World Bank funded NAHEP-Institutional Development Plan whereby a total of 42 faculty members and 188 students from the varsity underwent training programmes at foreign universities, honing up their knowledge and strengthening valuable international collaborations.

He also underscored the establishment of the dairy-based inclusive technology business incubation centre at the varsity with financial assistance from department of science and technology, Government of India, which he said “is poised to emerge as a catalyst for transformative change, propelling the state to the forefront of the dairy industry’s technological revolution. “

National Academy of Veterinary Sciences, New Delhi, president Dr DVR Prakash Rao received a doctor of philosophy (honoris causa) for his contribution in field of veterinary sciences.