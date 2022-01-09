Purse stolen from car parked near gurdwara in Chandigarh

In the second such theft in the area in the past three days, a purse, containing an Apple iPhone, was stolen from a car parked near the Sector 8 gurdwara.

In her complaint, Sukhdeep Kaur, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali, told the police that she had parked her Hyundai Creta near the Sector 8/9 dividing road to pay obeisance at the Sector-8 gurdwara with her family.

But on returning, she was shocked to find her car’s window pane smashed and her purse, containing her mobile phone, missing.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

On January 5, a banker had lost her valuables in a similar manner when her vehicle was broken into outside the gurdwara. Police have not made any arrest yet.

Thieves strike at two factories

Thieves decamped with cash and valuables from two factories in Industrial Area.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, resident of Phase 1, Industrial Area, reported that ₹20,000, a silver coin and a computer were stolen from his factory office after breaking a window on Thursday night.

The same night, a theft also took place at Mittal Ispat and Dashmesh Electronics, in Phase 1, Industrial Area, where ₹20,000 in cash, along with copper worth ₹40,000, were stolen.

A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The police said there were CCTV cameras installed in the office as well as the factory, but these were switched off while closing the premises in the night.