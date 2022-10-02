PU’s board of finance to meet on October 14

Panjab University’ board of finance (BoF) is scheduled to meet on October 14, where matters related to revised pay scales for employees will be taken up.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had issued the notification to implement UGC pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission to teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and government colleges in the state with effect from January 1, 2016. Thereafter, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) had written to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar for quick implementation of revised pay scales.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the non-teaching staff has been awaiting the benefit of revised pay scales as per the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission, even though the PU senate had adopted it in March.

Meanwhile, Honey Thakur, the president of Panjab University Staff (Non-teaching) Association, and Parveen Goyal of UIET have been elected as members of the board.