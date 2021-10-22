Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU’s graduate constituency: 12 candidates eliminated during counting

As many as 12 candidates were eliminated due to less number of votes during the counting for registered graduate constituency of Panjab University (PU) senate
The counting of votes underway at PU on Thursday. (HT)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 12 candidates were eliminated due to less number of votes during the counting for registered graduate constituency of Panjab University (PU) senate.

No one was declared elected on Thursday. Among those eliminated are Mandeep Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sham Singh, Jyoti Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar and Ashok Goyal. Around 40 candidates were in fray from the graduate constituency that will send 15 members to the PU senate.

Three candidates – Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa, Sandeep Singh and Mukesh Arora – were declared elected on Tuesday.

As the varsity will be closed on Friday, in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das, and the weekend, the counting of votes will resume at the gymnasium hall on Monday.

The registered graduate constituency is the largest among the eight constituencies of PU senate. Even though it had 3.61 lakh eligible voters, the voter turnout was only 14.57%. The polling for the constituency was held in two phases.

A total of 35 of the 47 candidates have already been elected from the senate’s eight constituencies so far.

