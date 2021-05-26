PUSA-44 paddy variety an environmental hazard, need to discontinue its sowing: Punjab to Centre

The Punjab government has told the Centre that the PUSA-44 variety of paddy should not to be sown in the upcoming kharif season in the state, terming it an environmental hazard as it matures late and it produces more stubble.

In an action plan sent to the Union ministry for environment on the steps initiated by the state to curb stubble burning and better in-situ management of paddy residue, the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the state agriculture department have proposed that the sowing of the paddy variety which comprises 15-16% of total cultivated area should be stopped immediately.

Of a total paddy area of 77 lakh acres under paddy this kharif season, the premium basmati is cultivated over 12.5 lakh acres and the PUSA-44 over 12 lakh acres. Besides, the PR-121 is sown over 17 lakh acres and PR-126 over 12-13 lakh acre land.

Five to six other varieties of paddy are also sown in the state.

The PUSA-44, developed by Delhi-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), commonly referred to as PUSA Institute, is one of the oldest varieties grown in the state.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice chancellor BS Dhillon said the variety has the longest duration (145-150 days) of maturity and leaves a shorter window for wheat sowing after its harvest. “Also, it is sown and transplanted before the onset of monsoon, leading to more consumption of groundwater. On the other hand, the PR-121 variety matures two weeks early (in 135 days) while the PR-126 ripens four weeks early in about 110-115 days,” he added.

The PR varieties were developed by the PAU.

“Also, the PUSA-44 leaves more crop residue, one tonne more on 1 hectare. On 1 hectare, the PUSA-44 produces 7-8 tonne stubble while the PR varieties produce 5-6 tonnes of residue. It’s (PUSA-44) shoot is also 6-7 inches taller than other varieties,” Dhillon added.

Variety preferred

by farmers, millers

The PUSA-44 is largely grown in Sangrur, Barnala and Mansa districts of the Malwa belt due to its high yield and the fact that it is preferred by rice millers.

“Its yield is 5-6 quintals higher than the PR varieties. The per acre yield is 35 quintal against 28-30 quintals of the PR varieties,” said Nek Singh, a farmer from Khokh village in Patiala district’s Nabha sub-division.

“So why would a farmer lose ₹9,000-10,000 per acre?” he asked.

Bal Krishan Garg, a rice miller, they prefer the PUSA variety as it has lesser quantity of broken grain when shelled.