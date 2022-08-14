PU syndicate gives nod to abortion leaves for contractual employees
The Panjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting on Saturday decided to adopt the provision of granting abortion, miscarriage and adoption leaves to teaching and non-teaching female staff working on contractual and daily wage basis.
The decision will now be placed before the senate for final approval.
While these benefits are already available to regular/permanent teaching and non-teaching employees, around 800 contractual female staff, including guest faculty, have been deprived of them.
However, child-care leave for the first two children is already provided across the board since 2017.
In 2019, a daily wage clerk working in PU’s examination branch had requested for child adoption leave, which was denied as there was no provision for it in the PU calendar.
To be implemented on campus first
If approved by the senate, for starters, the provision for abortion, miscarriage and adoption leaves will be implemented only on the campus, while for the affiliated colleges in Punjab, a decision will be taken after consulting the state government.
“The syndicate has decided to adopt it for the employees who are governed by the UGC rules. For those regulated by the Punjab service rules, the university will consult the Punjab government,” said a syndicate member.
Action to be taken against former professor
The inquiry report submitted by the varsity’s chief vigilance officer that had indicted former professor VK Chopra for falsely claiming to be a nominee of DPI (Colleges) during a college’s inspection in 2013 was also tabled in the meeting.
On this, the syndicate decided to form a committee to recommend action against him.
In the report submitted in 2018, the then chief vigilance officer had indicted Chopra, who retired from the department of evening studies, for going on an inspection at RSD College, Ferozepur, on June 14, 2013 without any authority and for falsely claiming to be a nominee of the DPI (Colleges), Punjab.
Standing committee report on misbehaviour complaint accepted
The syndicate accepted the report of the standing committee regarding the complaint made by former PUTA president Rajesh Gill regarding misbehaviour and delay in issuance of the utilisation certificate by former PU registrar Col GS Chadha.
As per the report, the committee after holding several meetings in 2018 had concluded that Chadha neither misbehaved with Gill nor delayed the clearing of the certificate.
Meanwhile, the agenda related to another complaint filed by Gill, alleging corruption by former vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover and Chadha in an e-rickshaw contract, was deferred by the syndicate.
This was the first meeting of the newly elected syndicate. The last meeting of the 15-member body was held in July 2020.
Though the one-year term of the last syndicate ended in December 2020, elections could not be held amid repeated delays in the senate polls due to the pandemic. The senate – PU’s apex governing body – was elected last year after a one-year delay. However, the syndicate elections could not be held, and its powers were delegated to the vice-chancellor.
After the constitution of the senate, syndicate polls were finally held in July.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics