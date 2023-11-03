Put on notice, Chandigarh Golf Club commits to comply with pollution norms

A day after the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee issued a show-cause notice to the Chandigarh Golf Club seeking reply on use of a 15-year-old generator in its restaurant and absence of a water treatment system, resulting in polluted water flowing into a nearby pond, the club responded on Thursday, committing to make the changes within the stipulated time.

The notice came to the club when it is hosting the prestigious Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023. (Getty Images)

“The committee asked the club to reply within 15 days, but the club has replied within a day with a promise to rectify the system and make the required changes. We have ordered a new generator and will also put a water treatment system in place,” said club president Col H S Chahal (retd).

The notice came to the club when it is hosting the prestigious Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023 with 127 professional golfers competing for top honours.

