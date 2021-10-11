PUTA goes to polls on October 28

The elections for the office bearers of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held on October 28 at PU law auditorium.

The election date was announced on Sunday by the returning officer, professor Vijay Nagpal. As per the election schedule, the last date for filing of nominations is October 16; the scrutiny of nominations will be held the same day after 1pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nominations can be withdrawn from 3.30pm to 4pm on October 17, after which the final list of candidates will be announced on the same day. It has been stated that scrutiny of nomination forms will be done by the returning officer with the assistance of the PUTA president/secretary.

Library staff working at the AC Joshi library and in different departments are eligible to contest for the executive positions from Group-I. The programming staff working at the computer centre and different departments/offices are also eligible to contest for executive positions from Group-II.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We are ready for this year’s elections and soon we will announce our team.”