PUTA, PFUCTO welcome Punjab CM’s announcement on UGC pay scales

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has welcomed the announcement by Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission at the state’s universities and colleges.

During the budget session of the Punjab assembly on Saturday, Mann said teachers in universities and college will be given the UGC pay scales at the earliest.

PUTA in a statement said, “We are happy that the CM has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the university and college teachers, and hope that a necessary notification in this regard will be issued soon.”

PUTA hailed efforts of the teaching fraternity for standing by them during their long struggle carried out in association with the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO). “The efforts of PFUCTO and all its constituents need to be applauded, due to which we have been able to sail through this difficult situation, with success,” PUTA said.

While PU has already adopted the recommendations of the UGC 7