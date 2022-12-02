PUTA protest, demand immediate salary revision

The members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) staged a protest on Thursday outside the vice-chancellor’s office for an hour in support of their demand and to press varsity to grant the benefit of revised salary scales to the university teachers.

Number of teachers assembled at the site and raised slogans against the varsity administration for delay in the pay revision despite the notification for the same having been issued by the Punjab government in September.

Supinder Kaur, president, PUTA, warned the vice chancellor to pay heed to the legitimate demand of the teachers and act immediately in order to get the pay fixed as per the revised scales without any further delay.

“PUTA would continue to fight till the revised scales are implemented by the university,” the teachers’ body said.

Meanwhile, PU senator, Dinesh Kumar said, “The university has already initiated the process, PUTA protest is a haste step and uncalled for in this direction.”