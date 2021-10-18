Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU teachers’ body polls: Field for president’s post down to two
chandigarh news

PU teachers’ body polls: Field for president’s post down to two

The incumbent, Mritunjay Kumar,will contest against Manu Sharma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) for the post of president in the upcoming PU teachers’ body elections scheduled for October 28
The final list of candidates for the PU teachers’ body polls was released on Sunday. (HT file)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The incumbent, Mritunjay Kumar,will contest against Manu Sharma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) for the post of president in the upcoming Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections scheduled for October 28.

The final list of candidates was released on Sunday by returning officer Vijay Nagpal following withdrawal of candidature.

Also, Ikreet Singh Bal (dental college) will battle it out against Supinder Kaur (laws) for the post of vice-president. Amarjit Singh Naura (biochemistry) and Kashmir Singh (biotechnology) are contesting for the post of secretary. For joint secretary, Sarvnarinder Kaur (biophysics) will battle it out against Shivani Sharma (philosophy) and Nitin Arora (economics) will contest against Sucha Singh (USOL) for the post of treasurer.

A total of eight candidates are in fray for four seats in executive Group-I and eight candidates are in fray for executive Group-II (four seats). For executive Group-III (four seats), eight candidates are in fray.

The Mritunjay – Naura team issued a statement on Sunday stating that in the tough times of Covid, when every possible effort was made to stifle the voice of teachers, the PUTA leadership carried forward the flame of activism with unflinching resolve. “We want to assure the community that we shall safeguard the interests of the teachers without succumbing to the lures or threats of the present feudalistic dispensation,” they stated.

RELATED STORIES

The Mritunjay-Naura group had managed a clean sweep against the rival Khalid group in last year’s PUTA election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Teenager among five killed in two Karnal road mishaps

3 arrested for killing sanitation worker in Ludhiana

Three booked for threatening minister’s son in Malerkotla

Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP