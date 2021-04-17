Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pvt school in Ludhiana found open despite govt orders, edu dept marks inquiry
Pvt school in Ludhiana found open despite govt orders, edu dept marks inquiry

The Punjab government had ordered closure of all educational institutions till April 30 in view of the surging Covid-19 cases across the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The school, having a strength of 40 students in Classes 1 to 6, is not affiliated to any board. (HT Photo)

The state education department on Friday marked an inquiry after a private school on Tibba Road was found open in violation of government orders.

The Punjab government on April 7 had ordered closure of all educational institutions till April 30 in view of the surging Covid-19 cases across the state.

The inquiry was marked to district education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh after 37 students were found attending classes at Galaxy School on Tibba Road.

The school, having a strength of 40 students in Classes 1 to 6, is not affiliated with any board, it is learnt. It charges 400 per month from students and has two teachers.

On the school’s part, principal Ashwani said the students were only called for homework assignments and no classes were held.

“Following instructions from the education secretary’s office, we visited the school and found the authorities violating the Covid-19 norms and defying the state government’s orders. We have submitted a report to the office for further action,” said Harjit Singh, DEO (secondary).

Last year on June 4, the principal of Navyug Public Senior Secondary School was arrested after the school was found holding classes in violation of the state government’s directions.

Similarly, on March 20, the Dugri Police had booked the director of Gaurav Ghai Public School for opening the school amid the lockdown.

