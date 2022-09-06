PWD tendering process case: No Punjab vigilance questioning held on Monday

Close associates of former public works department (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla failed to show up before Vigilance on Monday. Besides, vigilance DSP was also not available at his office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vigilance bureau has started a preliminary probe into the allegations of manipulation in allotment of Punjab PWD tenders during the previous Congress regime. It had summoned five people considered close to the minister at Sangrur DSP of vigilance.

These five persons include a private person Vinod Kumar ‘Neetu’, who was considered a right-hand man of Singla, besides one Muktsar native, a Bareta resident, a Bathinda native and two superintendent engineers and a Ludhiana man.

Sources said that the Sangrur DSP was in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday. Therefore, the persons under the lens did not arrive at the vigilance office. Besides, the vigilance is yet to give them next date.

SSP Jagatpreet Singh, vigilance bureau Patiala range said, “We were busy in a case today. Therefore, we did not record any statement or question anyone. Besides no one had arrived at our office.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}