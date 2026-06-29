Qadian to get sub-division status, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the Qadian assembly constituency in Gurdaspur district will be given a a sub-division status, fulfilling a long-pending demand of people for easy access to key government services.

In Qadian, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also declared SAD turncoat Guriqbal Singh Mahal as AAP candidate against Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa for the assembly elections slated early next year. (X)

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On the occasion, Mann also declared Guriqbal Singh Mahal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who recently switched to the Aam Aadmi Party, as the ruling party’s candidate against Punjab leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa in the latter’s bastion for the assembly elections slated early next year.

Mann visited Qadian to address a gathering called by Mahal, who joined the AAP on June 25, days after the Akali Dal secured six of the 15 wards in the Qadian civic polls on June 13 under his leadership, while the Congress could win only four and the AAP two.

Mann announced him as “halqa in-charge”, replacing Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of late Akali stalwart Sewa Singh Sekhwan.

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{{^usCountry}} While addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Every demand letter sent through Guriqbal Singh Mahal from the area residents will be approved with my signature without any delay. Come, let us together free the entire Majha region, including the Qadian constituency, from the political stagnation that has been under its grip for a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Every demand letter sent through Guriqbal Singh Mahal from the area residents will be approved with my signature without any delay. Come, let us together free the entire Majha region, including the Qadian constituency, from the political stagnation that has been under its grip for a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “After Qadian becomes a sub-division, the additional deputy commissioner, the sub-divisional magistrate and the deputy superintendent of police will sit in one building, offering citizens facilities under a single roof.”

CM dedicates new Amritsar flyover to people

The chief minister on Sunday also dedicated the newly constructed flyover at the junction of Sultanwind Bypass and Sultanwind Link Road in Amritsar to the people.

Built to ease long-standing traffic congestion and ensure seamless connectivity for over 2 lakh devotees visiting the holy city every day, the project has been completed by saving ₹11.52 crore of public money through a transparent system, said Mann.

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“Although the Punjab government had accorded administrative approval of ₹34.20 crore for this project, it has been successfully completed at a cost of only ₹22.68 crore, resulting in savings of ₹11.52 crore of public money. The total length of the project, including the approach roads, is 985 metres,” he said.

Interacting with the media after dedicating the project, Mann said, “Everyday, more than 2 lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple, and other historic and religious places in this sacred city. To make the journey of devotees more convenient and comfortable, our government is continuously strengthening the city’s infrastructure. Today, we have dedicated the newly constructed flyover at the junction of Sultanwind Bypass and Sultanwind Link Road to the people.”

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500 village gyms inaugurated

In another function held at Chandbaja village in Faridkot, the chief minister inaugurated 500 gymnasiums to be functional at various villages.

“By July 15, the state government will establish 3,000 sports stadiums and the number of gyms would also jump to 3,000,” Mann assured, adding that the AAP government had allocated specific budget funds to boost sports and strengthen the academic ecosystem.

Addressing the women present on the occasion, the chief minister said beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will start receiving financial assistance from July 1. “To date, 40 women have registered with the state government and those who enrol for the scheme will receive financial assistance effective from April 1 this year,” he said.

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Under the social initiative, eligible women from general category will receive ₹1,000 per month, while those from the Scheduled Caste category will get ₹1,500. The state has allocated ₹9,300 crore for the scheme, which is expected to benefit around 97% of women in Punjab.

Highlighting its social impact, Mann said the assistance may not make women wealthy, but will enhance their dignity. He emphasised that empowering women financially was key to improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and increasing participation in decision-making.

On the occasion, he charged the previous state governments led by the Congress and the SAD with overlooking public issues by focusing on holding protests in the name of religion and water. “The AAP government has set an example for governance where more than 90% households enjoy free electricity, and adequate and timely electricity supply to irrigate fields. Our government has started path-breaking developmental work and we have a vision to do a lot for the multi-dimensional progress of Punjab,” he added.

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