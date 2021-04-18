QS I-GAUGE gives Chitkara University platinum rating

Chitkara University has been awarded ‘platinum’ rating by QS I-GAUGE, a comprehensive and independent rating system for India’s universities and colleges.

Rated on seven primary indicators and five secondary indicators, which range from teaching and learning, employability and social responsibility to research and innovation, the QS I-GAUGE rating provides a 360-degree perspective of India’s higher education institutions. Post assessment, the institutes are awarded an overall rating ranging from Bronze to Platinum+.

Chitkara University was rated platinum in four key indicators — employability, facilities, entrepreneurship, and governance and structure. In the other five indicators — research, teaching and learning, faculty quality, diversity and accessibility, and social responsibility, the university was rated diamond.

The award certificate was presented during the facilitation ceremony at The Taj, Bangalore, by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, QS regional director ( Middle East, Africa and South Asia) and chief executive officer (CEO) QS I-GAUGE.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “At the heart of our education system is quality. We never compromise on the same. The governing board has entrusted us with the task of surpassing our benchmarks and acquiring platinum rating by none other than QS I-GAUGE is certainly a feather in our cap.”