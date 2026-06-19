QS World University Rankings 2027: PU slips from 32nd to 43rd rank nationally

Panjab University (PU) has recorded one of the sharpest drops among major regional universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027, released on Thursday, slipping 11 places nationally from 32nd to 43rd. Globally, it fell from the 901–950 band to 1001–1200, reversing gains made in the previous edition.

Despite the overall drop, PU retained its global position of 701+ in academic reputation and employer reputation, and recorded its biggest gain in sustainability, jumping 121 places globally from 684 to 563. (HT File)

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Among institutions in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, PU is the only major university to register such a significant fall in national standing this year. The latest decline comes after what had been widely viewed as a turnaround year for the university.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 recorded last year, PU climbed from the 1001-1200 band to the 901-950 band, its best performance in recent years and the culmination of a steady recovery from the 1201-1400 band in 2023. The ranking had placed PU among the world’s top 950 universities and marked a notable improvement over its position in the preceding two editions, when it remained in the 1001-1200 category.

PU had also highlighted strong research performance, with citation scores well above the global median, and improvements in several national and international ranking frameworks. Against that backdrop, the QS 2027 result represents a setback, with PU slipping back into the 1001-1200 bracket and dropping 11 places among Indian institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the sharp fall, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president AS Naura said, “While PU’s legacy remains unshakable, multiple parameters play a role in the rankings. More faculty appointments could have helped strengthen the university’s ‘citations per faculty’ indicator and further elevate its overall global standing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the sharp fall, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president AS Naura said, “While PU’s legacy remains unshakable, multiple parameters play a role in the rankings. More faculty appointments could have helped strengthen the university’s ‘citations per faculty’ indicator and further elevate its overall global standing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rajat Sandhir, professor, department of biochemistry said, “The university needs to improve its documentation and reporting of performance metrics. Private universities do this very effectively, and that reflects in their rankings. We are lacking there.” However, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig and registrar YP Verma remained unavailable for comment.

Despite the overall drop, PU retained its global position of 701+ in academic reputation and employer reputation, and recorded its biggest gain in sustainability, jumping 121 places globally from 684 to 563. Among Indian universities, it ranked 11th in employment outcomes and 16th in sustainability.

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While PU slipped, regional peers moved in the opposite direction. Shoolini University retained its position as India’s top ranked private university, climbing from 11th to 10th nationally and improving its global rank from 503 to 452--a gain of 51 places.

Chandigarh University followed closely, rising from 16th to 13th nationally and from 575 to 526 globally, consolidating its place as India’s second highest ranked private university behind Shoolini. Chitkara University recorded the biggest jump among regional institutions in national standing, rising from 44th to 39th overall and from 17th to 13th among Indian private universities, though it remains in the 1001-1200 global band. Nationally, IIT Delhi once again emerged as India’s highest ranked institution in QS 2027.

PU is one of the oldest universities of the country, which draws its roots back to pre-partition Lahore. And while it is still a premiere institution which has now earned the highest A++ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), its growth has dropped as compared to private universities whose growth rate has been exponential as compared to the varsity.

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The QS World University Rankings, published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds, are among the most widely referenced global university rankings, assessing institutions on parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, faculty-student ratio, and sustainability.