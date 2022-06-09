QS World University Rankings 2023: PU slips further, fails to feature in top 1,000

With further decline in its ranking, Panjab University (PU) has once again failed to feature in the top 1,000 universities of the world in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, 2023, while performing far better, two private universities of the region have entered the 801-1,000 bracket.

In the rankings released on Thursday, PU has been ranked in the 1,201-1,400 bracket. It was ranked in the 1,001-1,200 category in the previous edition and in the 1001+ bracket the year before that.

On the other hand, Chandigarh University (CU) in Mohali district and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan improved their performance to find a place in the 801-1,000 bracket.

As many as 41 Indian universities have featured in the 2023 rankings and PU is on the 40th position among them. This comes after the university’s rank also slipped in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings, 2022, announced last week.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) emerged as the best higher education institution in India, ranking 155th globally. The two other institutions that made it to the top 200 from India are the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Delhi.

As many as 27 Indian universities have featured in the top 1,000, up from 22 last year.

The QS World University Rankings evaluate universities according to six metrics, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

PU scores highest in citations per faculty

According to the QS rankings, Panjab University’s score in academic reputation increased to 5.5 from last year’s 5.2, but it was still behind Chandigarh University (CU) in Mohali that scored 8.6 and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences that scored 6.5.

The academic reputation accounts for 40% of the overall score and looks at the university’s teaching and research quality.

At 17, PU scored highest in citations per faculty, up from last year’s 15.1, but Shoolini University scored a much higher 29.9. Here, CU’s score was 1.3.

Under this metric, the university’s total number of academic citations produced over a five-year period are evaluated.

PU’s score in employer reputation declined to 3.2 as compared to 3.6 last year, while CU scored 31.8 and Shoolini University 19.2.

This metric assesses how institutions prepare students for successful careers, and which institutions provide the most competent, innovative and effective graduates.

With a score of 18.7, CU also left PU behind in the faculty-student ratio. Even Shoolini’s score of 9.3 was ahead of PU’s 5.2. This indicator assesses how institutions provide students with meaningful access to lecturers and tutors.

With no international faculty members, PU drew a blank in the international faculty ratio, where CU scored 24.6 and Shoolini 13.5.

PU also trailed in the international student ratio with a score of 1.7, while CU scored 11.2 and Shoolini 1.9.

These two metrics demonstrate the university’s ability to attract quality students and staff from across the world, implying a highly global outlook and multinational environment.

Need serious introspection: PUTA

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar said there was a need for serious introspection on what went wrong and corrective measures needed to be taken. “The university should study all parameters and analyse where we are lagging behind. The university has a number of eminent alumni in diverse fields, who can be taken aboard for corrective measures. The varsity also needs to streamline its Internal Quality Assurance Cell and other related cells,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, there was no response from the university regarding the slip in its ranking.

