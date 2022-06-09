QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India
- QS World University Rankings 2023: Here is the list of top universities in India
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:01 PM IST
QS World University Rankings: Quacquarelli Symonds on May 8 announced the 2023 edition of World Universities which show Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the top university in India, followed by IITs in Mumbai and Delhi in second and third places.
Forty one (41) Indian universities have featured in this highly regarded university ranking system this year. Below is the complete list:
QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India
|National rank
|Name of universirty
|Global rank/bracket
|1
|IISc Bangalore
|155
|2
|IIT Bombay
|172
|3
|IIT Delhi
|174
|4
|IIT Madras
|250
|5
|IIT Kanpur
|264
|6
|IIT Kharagpur
|270
|7
|IIT Roorkee
|369
|8
|IIT Guwahati
|384
|9
|IIT Indore
|396
|10
|University of Delhi
|521-30
|11
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|541-50
|12
|University of Madras
|541-50
|13
|Anna University
|551-60
|14
|IIT Hyderabad
|581-90
|15
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|601-50
|16
|IIT-Banaras Hindu University
|651-700
|17
|OP Jindal Global University
|651-700
|18
|Jadavpur University
|701-750
|19
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
|751-800
|20
|University of Hyderabad
|751-800
|21
|Chandigarh University
|801-1000
|22
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|801-1000
|23
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|801-1000
|24
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
|801-1000
|25
|Pondicherry University
|801-1000
|26
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|801-1000
|27
|University of Calcutta
|801-1000
|28
|Aligarh Muslim University
|1001-1200
|29
|Amity University
|1001-1200
|30
|Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham
|1001-1200
|31
|Banaras Hindu University
|1001-1200
|32
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani
|1001-1200
|33
|Satyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|1001-1200
|34
|Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
|1001-1200
|35
|Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|1001-1200
|36
|University of Mumbai
|1001-1200
|37
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|1001-1200
|38
|Jamia Hamdard
|1201-1400
|39
|Osmania University
|1201-1400
|40
|Panjab University
|1201-1400
|41
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|1201-1400
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics