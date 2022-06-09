QS World University Rankings: Quacquarelli Symonds on May 8 announced the 2023 edition of World Universities which show Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the top university in India, followed by IITs in Mumbai and Delhi in second and third places.

Forty one (41) Indian universities have featured in this highly regarded university ranking system this year. Below is the complete list:

QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India

National rank Name of universirty Global rank/bracket 1 IISc Bangalore 155 2 IIT Bombay 172 3 IIT Delhi 174 4 IIT Madras 250 5 IIT Kanpur 264 6 IIT Kharagpur 270 7 IIT Roorkee 369 8 IIT Guwahati 384 9 IIT Indore 396 10 University of Delhi 521-30 11 Savitribai Phule Pune University 541-50 12 University of Madras 541-50 13 Anna University 551-60 14 IIT Hyderabad 581-90 15 Jawaharlal Nehru University 601-50 16 IIT-Banaras Hindu University 651-700 17 OP Jindal Global University 651-700 18 Jadavpur University 701-750 19 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal 751-800 20 University of Hyderabad 751-800 21 Chandigarh University 801-1000 22 IIT Bhubaneswar 801-1000 23 Jamia Millia Islamia 801-1000 24 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) 801-1000 25 Pondicherry University 801-1000 26 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 801-1000 27 University of Calcutta 801-1000 28 Aligarh Muslim University 1001-1200 29 Amity University 1001-1200 30 Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham 1001-1200 31 Banaras Hindu University 1001-1200 32 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani 1001-1200 33 Satyabama Institute of Science and Technology 1001-1200 34 Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan 1001-1200 35 Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology 1001-1200 36 University of Mumbai 1001-1200 37 Vellore Institute of Technology 1001-1200 38 Jamia Hamdard 1201-1400 39 Osmania University 1201-1400 40 Panjab University 1201-1400 41 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 1201-1400