Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Quadcopter falls in civilian area during training in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 09:08 am IST

“Enhanced training post Operation Sindoor is being undertaken, in which on July 20, at about 1200 hrs, a quadcopter while on a training sortie lost contact due to technical snag and fell in open area of Dhulkot, Ambala. No damage to property or injury to anyone was caused,” the statement read.

A quadcopter reportedly lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open civilian area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, army said in an official statement.

A quadcopter reportedly lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open civilian area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, army said in an official statement. (HT Photo)
A quadcopter reportedly lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open civilian area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, army said in an official statement. (HT Photo)

No damage to property or injury to anyone was reported, the army said.

“Enhanced training post Operation Sindoor is being undertaken, in which on July 20, at about 1200 hrs, a quadcopter while on a training sortie lost contact due to technical snag and fell in open area of Dhulkot, Ambala. No damage to property or injury to anyone was caused,” the statement read.

The incident was immediately reported to the police, and a team from Baldev Nagar police station reached the spot.

Later, defence authorities also reached and the drone was taken into possession by them, officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Quadcopter falls in civilian area during training in Ambala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On