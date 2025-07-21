Quadcopter falls in civilian area during training in Ambala

A quadcopter reportedly lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open civilian area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, army said in an official statement. A quadcopter reportedly lost contact due to technical snag during a training sortie and fell in an open civilian area of Ambala’s Dhulkot on Sunday, army said in an official statement. (HT Photo)

No damage to property or injury to anyone was reported, the army said.

“Enhanced training post Operation Sindoor is being undertaken, in which on July 20, at about 1200 hrs, a quadcopter while on a training sortie lost contact due to technical snag and fell in open area of Dhulkot, Ambala. No damage to property or injury to anyone was caused,” the statement read.

The incident was immediately reported to the police, and a team from Baldev Nagar police station reached the spot.

Later, defence authorities also reached and the drone was taken into possession by them, officials said.