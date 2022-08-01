Questioning freedom fighters’ supreme sacrifice unfortunate: CM Mann

: In a scathing attack on Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann over his recent comments on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that it is unfortunate that those who swear by the Constitution to enjoy the fruits of power raise question marks on the supreme sacrifice of martyrs.

Addressing the gathering here during a function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, the chief minister said that no one has the right to pose a question mark over the contribution of great martyrs for their motherland.

Simranjit, who is also the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), recently stirred up a controversy by calling Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.

Taking dig at the Sangrur MP, the CM said that the descendants of traitors, who sided with the Britishers during the Indian freedom struggle, were now questioning the credentials of martyrs.

He said that it is unfortunate that those who swear by the Constitution to enjoy fruits of power raise question marks on the supreme sacrifice of martyrs.

“When our great national heroes and martyrs were waging war against the atrocities of the British regime, some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces,” he said.

Referring to Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s maternal grandfather Arur Singh’s act of honouring general Reginald Dyer with a “siropa” at Akal Takht, the chief minister said, “those people who had felicitated Britishers had bruised the psyche of every freedom fighter and martyr.”

The CM said that great martyrs like Bhagat Singh do not need recognition from anyone as their name is enough to inspire millions of people to sacrifice their lives for the country.

Lambasting former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the CM reminded the people that the royal family of Patiala has a lineage of anti-Punjab stance as they sided with the Mughal empire and the Britishers.

“The hands of kings of Patiala were drenched with the blood of countless patriots who attained martyrdom during days of national freedom struggle. If you visit Sheesh Mahal you will find pictures of Britishers not martyrs,” he said.

Announces development projects worth ₹ 22.59 crore

The chief minister also announced development projects worth ₹ 22.59 crore, including stadium at ITI Sunam ( ₹ 1.66 crore), new Sub Tehsil complex ( ₹ 4.46 crore), bus stand ( ₹ 5.07 crore) for Cheema, new bus stand ( ₹ 2.54 crore) and stadium ( ₹ 3.58 crore) for Longowal and sewerage system worth ₹ 5.28 crore for Sunam.

