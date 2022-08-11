Quota in promotion to SC employees after Supreme Court verdict: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that the recent announcement about giving reservations in the promotion to the Class-I and Class-II Scheduled Caste (SC) employees was yet to be implemented as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

During a June 12 function held in Rohtak, the chief minister had announced that the state government will give reservations in the promotion to SC employees (Class-I and Class-II) on the pattern of the Central government.

Speaking in the assembly, Khattar said the next hearing of the cases related to this matter in the Supreme Court is scheduled for August 17.

He said all the procedures related to this issue will be completed and implemented within three months after the Supreme Court verdict is pronounced.

The chief minister was replying to a question asked by MLA Bishambhar Singh regarding reservation in promotion to SC in the state during the question hour on the last day of the monsoon session.

He said the state government had sought LR’s opinion to know whether reservation in the promotion can be implemented before the decision of the Supreme Court. He said the LR had advised the state government to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.

The chief minister said the government has also sought advice from the advocate general in this matter.

The reservation in the promotion to the SC employees (Class-I and Class-II) in Haryana will certainly be done on the familiar pattern of the Central government, Khattar assured the House.