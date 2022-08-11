Quota in promotion to SC employees after Supreme Court verdict: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that the recent announcement about giving reservations in the promotion to the Class-I and Class-II Scheduled Caste (SC) employees was yet to be implemented as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.
During a June 12 function held in Rohtak, the chief minister had announced that the state government will give reservations in the promotion to SC employees (Class-I and Class-II) on the pattern of the Central government.
Speaking in the assembly, Khattar said the next hearing of the cases related to this matter in the Supreme Court is scheduled for August 17.
He said all the procedures related to this issue will be completed and implemented within three months after the Supreme Court verdict is pronounced.
The chief minister was replying to a question asked by MLA Bishambhar Singh regarding reservation in promotion to SC in the state during the question hour on the last day of the monsoon session.
He said the state government had sought LR’s opinion to know whether reservation in the promotion can be implemented before the decision of the Supreme Court. He said the LR had advised the state government to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.
The chief minister said the government has also sought advice from the advocate general in this matter.
The reservation in the promotion to the SC employees (Class-I and Class-II) in Haryana will certainly be done on the familiar pattern of the Central government, Khattar assured the House.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
