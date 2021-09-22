Race for new Punjab DGP: Of caste angle, dark horse and more

Caste angle and differences between key players in the state’s new dispensation have surfaced amid suspense over the appointment of a new director general of police (DGP) in Punjab.

According to some senior government officers, the issue came up for discussion during an informal meeting of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his deputies and officials on Monday evening, in which the names of IPS officers Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota (1988 batch), S Chattopadhyaya (1986) and BK Bhawra (1987) were discussed.

A senior officer privy to the developments said Sahota appears to have the backing of the CM’s office, whereas a group in the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) team headed by Navjot Singh Sidhu is strongly pushing for Chattopadhyaya for the post of the top cop.

However, according to highly placed sources in the Congress’ national leadership, BK Bhawra can be the dark horse in the race, as the group supporting Chattopadhyaya has made him the alternative candidate.

Amid Sahota emerging as the strongest contender with the CMO’s apparent backing, a WhatsApp message was widely circulated in the media and inner circles of the Congress, claiming that the seniority principle is being ignored again (as was done in the case of DGP Dinkar Gupta) and also gave it a caste twist.

“If Sahota is appointed (as the DGP) when the chief minister (belongs to the SC community) and his principal secretary (Hussan Lal) is also from the same caste, it will send a wrong signal,” reads the message.

Both Sahota and Chattopadhyaya were not available for comment. However, a former Punjab DGP said it was unfortunate that the caste angle was coming into play.

“It is the state government’s prerogative to select the new DGP who suits it the most. There have been various examples when Jat Sikhs were chosen as DGPs when a Jat Sikh was the chief minister and had another Jat Sikh as the principal secretary. All these considerations in appointments are unfortunate,” he said, while requesting anonymity.

Legal aspects being looked into

It is also learnt that Channi has tasked his confidants to discuss legal aspects of removing Gupta from the post, in view of the Supreme Court judgment (of 2018, amended in 2019) for appointment and removal of DGPs.

A senior home department functionary said Gupta can be removed from the post as he has completed two years of service (one of the conditions laid in the apex court ruling).

The legal wing of the government is also taking into consideration the procedure followed by Haryana in the appointment of a new DGP. When the previous DGP, Manoj Yadav, wanted to return to the Intelligence Bureau, he had to wait till his successor was selected through a panel received from the Union Public Service Commission. Giving heed to the apex court ruling, Haryana did not appoint a caretaker DGP till the regular appointment.

Meanwhile, commenting on Bhawra’s chances, a senior Congress leader at the helm of affairs said: “Chattopadhyaya’s candidature was rejected by the UPSC when Dinkar Gupta was appointed the DGP. Keeping in mind various factors and the Supreme Court guidelines to appoint the DGP, the new Punjab Police force head can be a surprise pick.”