Raghav Chadha flays Centre for ‘misusing’ govt agencies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of constantly trying to shake the democratic foundation of the country by misusing government agencies.

(Sanjeev Verma/HT File PHOTO)

Referring to a letter sent by nine political personalities, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, to the Prime Minister against the ED and CBI raids, Chadha said the opposition leaders are concerned about the arrest of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that the way the government agencies are taking action in a partisan manner, the democracy of the country is in danger. On the issue of the intervention of governors in the states ruled by the opposition parties, he claimed the central government is interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the state governments through the governor. “This is a wrong sign for democracy,” he said.