Raghav Chadha hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:54 PM IST

A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused him of calling the shots in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader, stating that Punjabis will never forget and forgive the Congress for the 1984 massacre.

The AAP MP said that the Congress has always worked against the interest of Punjab and Sikhs. (ANI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

“Your party has been trying to rebrand you since I was born, and it does not look like it will work this time either,” Chadha said in a statement, reacting sharply to Rahul’s statement. He castigated Gandhis for anti-Sikh riots and attack on the Darbar Sahib, saying that Rahul did not have any remorse for these dastardly acts and he should apologize to people of Punjab at once.

Chadha claimed that a pathological dislike for Punjabis was in Congress party’s DNA. The Rajya Sabha member also shared on Twitter a photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh folding hands before Rahul Gandhi. “The Gandhi family dictated their leaders from Delhi to run affairs just like they controlled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” he added.

The AAP MP further said that the Congress has always worked against the interest of Punjab and Sikhs.

