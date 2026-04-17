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Raghav Chadha to get Z security in Delhi, Punjab, Y in other states: Centre

According to official orders issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, the decision was taken after a review of Chadha’s security arrangements

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:14 am IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
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A day after the AAP-led Punjab government withdrew Z+ security cover of party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha, the BJP-led central government accorded him Z category security cover in Punjab and Delhi.

After Chadha’s security was withdrawn by the Punjab government, the Centre asked the Delhi Police to maintain status quo related to his security. (PTI)

According to official orders issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, the decision was taken after a review of Chadha’s security arrangements in consultation with central security agencies. Chadha will continue to receive Y category security in the rest of the country.

The communication has been sent to the chief secretaries of Punjab and all other states/UTs, as well as the Delhi Police. It directs the Punjab government and Delhi Police to provide Z category security cover to Chadha within their jurisdictions.

Hindustan Times has accessed a copy of the official order confirming the revised security arrangements.

The Z category comprises 22 highly trained commandos from the National Security Guards or Central Reserve Police Force, along with bullet-resistant vehicles. It provides round-the-clock protection for the protectee’s residence, office and during travel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Raghav Chadha to get Z security in Delhi, Punjab, Y in other states: Centre
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Raghav Chadha to get Z security in Delhi, Punjab, Y in other states: Centre
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