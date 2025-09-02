Raging Sutlej swallows makeshift defences, villagers jittery

A state of panic has gripped residents of Sasrali Colony, surrounding villages, and Machhiwara as the Sutlej river’s water level has risen sharply due to continuous rainfall, leaving them to fend for themselves against the looming flood threat. A temporary defence constructed by villagers, consisting of a makeshift bandh of hundreds of sandbags, was unable to withstand the river’s fury and was completely washed away, destroying crops and leaving homes vulnerable. DC Himanshu Jain inspects a breached embankment in Khaira Bet village on Monday. (HT Photo)

In a desperate attempt to save their homes and fields, villagers had collected hundreds of sandbags and built a temporary bandh on the banks of the raging Sutlej. However, after heavy rain on Sunday night, the swollen river swallowed the makeshift structure, washing away the sandbags.

“Our crops are gone. Acres of paddy and poplar trees are under water. The bandh we built with our own hands could not withstand the river’s fury,” a villager lamented, pointing to submerged fields where livelihoods have been destroyed overnight.

Congress leader Manveer Singh Dhaliwal, who joined the villagers in their efforts, said the community had worked tirelessly to raise defences. “People collected gunnybags and made a bandh themselves, but by morning all of it had been swept away,” he said, adding that fear was mounting as water continued to rise.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday conducted an inspection of flood-prone areas, including Khaira Bet, Rajapur, Talwandi Naubad, Talwara, Baranhara along with stretches of the Dhussi Bandh and Buddha Nullah. He acknowledged the widespread damage, announcing relief measures such as providing 100 tarpaulins to help families protect their belongings and ordering round-the-clock vigil in vulnerable villages.

At Khaira Bet, villagers told the DC that large portions of their farmland were already submerged. In Talwara and Baranhara, breaches in Buddha Dariya’s embankments worsened the situation, prompting Jain to direct emergency teams to plug the gaps immediately. “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking every possible step to safeguard lives and property,” the DC said, while urging people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain also conducted an inspection of Dhulewal village in Samrala sub-division on Monday where floodwaters from the Sutlej River have caused damage to several acres of agricultural fields.

Jain assured residents that the Punjab Government is committed to compensating every individual affected by the floods, following a thorough and transparent assessment of losses. “The government stands with the people of Dhulewal and will ensure that every loss is accounted for and duly compensated,” he stated.

He added that around 1.25 lakh cusecs of water has been released into the Sutlej River. To manage the situation, the district administration has deployed teams for round-the-clock surveillance along the riverbanks. Additionally, 50,000 sandbags and studs have been strategically placed in Dhulewal to reinforce embankments and prevent further damage.

Yet despite assurances, villagers remain fearful as the Sutlej’s discharge is expected to touch one lakh cusecs in the coming days. “We don’t know how much more we can endure,” said another resident, worried that the next spell of rain could force families out of their homes altogether.

Mundian distributes relief material in Sahnewal villages

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday distributed tarpaulins, ration kits, and other relief materials in the flood-affected villages of the Sahnewal.

Mundian stated that the Punjab Government is continuously providing relief to the people in flood-affected areas, and these efforts will persist until normalcy is restored.