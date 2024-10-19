Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahil Gangjee regains lead on Day 3 of Haryana Open 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 19, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Varun Parikh of Ahmedabad, who too had a great start to the week, like Rahil, but slipped in round two, also bounced back with a 67 on Saturday that placed him second at 14-under 202

First round leader Rahil Gangjee of Bengaluru regained the lead on day three of the 1 crore Haryana Open 2024 being played at the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) following his solid round of five-under 67 that moved his total to 15-under 201.

Rahil Gangjee of Bengaluru in action during Haryana Open at Panchkula Golf Club on Saturday. (HT photo)
Rahil Gangjee of Bengaluru in action during Haryana Open at Panchkula Golf Club on Saturday. (HT photo)

Varun Parikh of Ahmedabad, who too had a great start to the week, like Rahil, but slipped in round two, also bounced back with a 67 on Saturday that placed him second at 14-under 202.

PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurugram, too, struck a 67 to make his way to tied third at 12-under 204. Pune’s Rohan Dhole Patil (67) and Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (70) joined Ahlawat in tied third position.

Angad Cheema (71) was the other Chandigarh-based player in the top-10 as he occupied tied sixth place at 11-under 205, along with Dhruv Sheoran and Sachin Baisoya.

Halfway leader Pukhraj Singh Gill (74) of Ludhiana dropped to tied ninth place at 10-under 206.

Rahil Gangjee (63-71-67), who was overnight tied third and two off the lead, had a mixed front-nine where he sank three birdies largely thanks to his excellent 3-wood shots and dropped two bogeys as a result of finding the rough on both occasions.

Gangjee, a winner of eight titles, including two on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) this year, then stepped on the gas on the back-nine by picking up four more birdies, including two conversions from a range of 10 to 18 feet. The 46-year-old, who originally hails from Kolkata, capitalised on all the four par-5s by scoring birdies on each of those holes.

Varun, a winner on the PGTI in 2022, then played some outstanding wedge shots for his three birdies on the back-nine that came in exchange for two bogeys. He left himself a two-footer for birdie on the 16th and made his second chip-in of the day for par on the 18th.

Last year’s champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh ended the day in tied 26th place at four-under 212.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On