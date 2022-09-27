Rahul Bhandari gets additional charge as food, civil supplies secretary, Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday gave additional charge of secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs to 1997-batch IAS officer Rahul Bhandari, who is the principal secretary, technical education and industrial training. The transfer is crucial as it just five days before paddy procurement kicks off in the state on October 1.

The government also gave Bhandari the charge as principal secretary, civil aviation, in addition to principal secretary, information and public relations.

The posts in the food and public relation departments were held by 2001-batch IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. In the same order, 2010-batch officer Vimal Kumar Setia has been given the additional charge of registrar cooperative societies, replacing 1999-batch officer Nilkanth S Avhad. Setia holds the charge as state transport commissioner. As per Monday’s orders, both Avadh and Singh will be given postings later.