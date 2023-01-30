Rahul ends march by unfurling Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi culminated with him hoisting the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Sunday, 135 days after starting from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads within the one-kilometre radius leading to the chowk, which holds symbolic importance for the city, were sealed off. The Congress leader was earlier scheduled to end his 3,500km foot march on Monday, but the J&K administration allowed him to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk only on Sunday. The Congress has invited at least 13 political parties, many of them from J&K, for a public programme at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Sonwar on Monday.

“I feel great pride that we embarked on this momentous journey of #Bharat Jodo Yatra to rediscover India’s true strength - Unity. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of India, and all Congress workers and leaders. This is not the end, but a beginning of renewed hope for the progress of our beloved country (sic),” Rahul said in a Facebook post.

Addressing the media in the evening, the Congress leader said, “When I entered Jammu, I met people from all three parts of this region, but none of them was happy. They are facing two sets of issues — ones similar to the rest of the country such as unemployment , lack of opportunities, and corruption, and others regarding the restoration of statehood and their representation.”

Refusing to go into historical aspects when asked why the promises made by the Congress to J&K were not fulfilled, Rahul said, “I have special affection towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I come here with open hearts and open arms to help in whatever way I can.”

‘Why doesn’t Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir’

He also refuted the BJP’s claims that the situation has improved in J&K post-August 2019. “Targeted killings and bomb blasts are happening here. If the situation is so good, then why doesn’t Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir?,” he asked.

The Congress leader said the first thing to do in J&K was to give back its statehood and restore the democratic process. There should also be a solution to the grievances of the people of Ladakh, he added.

Slamming the RSS and the BJP for “attacking the institutional framework of country, he said, “All institutions are being captured by the BJP. What you are seeing in J&K is a result of that assault on the institutional framework. One of the main reasons behind the yatra was to be heard as even being a member of the Lok Sabha means nothing anymore. This assault is not only confined to J&K, but is taking place across the country in different ways. We lost governments after governments even after winning elections. This is how they operate.”

Rahul also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting a soft stance on China.

“The PM of India is the only person in the country who is under the impression that the Chinese have not taken any land from us. Ladakhis and some armymen whom I recently met said that 2,000 sqkm of Indian territory has been taken over by the Chinese,” Rahul claimed.

‘History stands witness...’: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “In 1948, when PM Nehru first unfurled tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people, it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations. People of J&K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back and thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust and respect.

“Today, history stands witness as Rahul unfurled the same flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J&K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by the Constitution have been demolished by the BJP,” she said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, scores of people took part in the yatra. Hilal Ahmad, a mechanic from Athwajin, said he was there for Rahul Gandhi. “I don’t belong to any party, but Rahul talks about the common man and the trouble he faces, particularly in Kashmir,” he added.

Abdul Hameed from Pantha Chowk said he participated in the yatra “just to feel some change after years of pressure”.

Former J&K Congress president GA Mir said the love people of Valley showered on the yatra was incredible.

“Innumerable people with different political inclinations participated in this yatra today and endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s idea. It was after nine years that I saw the youth of this place smiling,” he added.

Vikar Rasool, J&K Congress president, said, “People of J&K have love for the Nehru-Gandhi family.”