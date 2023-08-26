China has taken away our land: Rahul Gandhi slams PM in Kargil rally

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of peddling lies over Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated that “China has snatched Indian land but the PM lied to the opposition about the issue.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with school students during his visit to Ladakh. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Kargil on the last day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi said, “Ladakh is a strategic region and it is clear that China has taken over Indian land here. Ironically, the PM said in a meeting with the Opposition that not an inch of land has been taken over.”

The Congress leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows that natural resources are in abundance in the region and they will not be able to snatch them if the area was given political representation. He added that the BJP wants to give the land to industrialist Gautam Adani’s project.

Congress and the National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled for September 10.

India and China have been locked in a protracted border standoff in eastern Ladakh for the past three years. Ties between the two neighbours nosedived after a clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. As many as 20 Indian soldiers in the clash.

On August 13 and 14, the two nations held 19th round of Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border.

The Congress leader also tried to strike an emotional chord with the people over their long pending demands of statehood, sixth schedule of the Constitution and one Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil districts.

“People want political representation. Locals and their leaders told me that their voice is being suppressed,” he said.

“Unemployment is a big issue here. The youth here say that Ladakh is an epicentre of unemployment. I assure you that the Congress is with you in the struggle to safeguard your land, employment, culture and languages,” he added.

Gandhi said that the Congress will support Leh’s apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

In June, environmentalist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk had observed a seven- day fast at Leh’s NDS Ground demanding statehood for Ladakh. Wangchuk had observed a five-day hunger strike in January.

The congress leader promised to raise the issues of the region in the Parliament’s next session.

