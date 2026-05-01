Rahul Gandhi interacts with dist presidents in Kangra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reached Kangra and interacted with the party’s district presidents of three states--Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar welcoming Rahul Gandhi during his Kangra visit on Thursday. (PTI)

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Gandhi, who is also leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was in Himachal to participate in the 10-day workshop held for the party’s district presidents of the three states.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajani Patil, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state congress chief Vinay Kumar and several other ministers and party leaders attended the event.

Gandhi spoke about the Congress ideology and strengthening the party at grassroot level, during his interaction with the district presidents. CM Sukhu, speaking to the media at Kangra airport, said, “Rahul interacted with district presidents from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, who were appointed under a new strategy. A 10-day training workshop was organised for them in Kangra. He explained the ideology of the Indian National Congress and how it differs from that of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also offered suggestions on how to tackle future challenges and outlined the kind of systematic changes he envisions for the Congress party.”

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{{^usCountry}} “He gave them a message that our ideology is to reach every common man and serve the people,” Sukhu added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He gave them a message that our ideology is to reach every common man and serve the people,” Sukhu added. {{/usCountry}}

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