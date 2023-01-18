Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Himachal via Indora on January 18

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi would enter Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (January 18) and cover a stretch of about 23 kilometers, chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The foot marchers will enter the hill state from Milwan village in Indora area of Kangra district around 6.30am with flag handover ceremony after which Rahul would pay obeisance at the Kathgarh temple near Indora town.

Kathgarh Temple Management Committee president Ashok Katoch said they have been informed about Rahul’s visit, arrangements for which are being put in place.

Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, all cabinet ministers and senior leaders of the party’s state unit are likely to participate in the yatra.

The yatra will take a break near Kshatriya College of Education, Nadaun, on Kathgarh Road at 11am before resuming at 3pm.

The Himachal leg of the foot march will conclude on the same day with a public meeting at Malot on the border of Punjab’s Pathankot.

Chief minister Sukhu, who has arrived in Indora for the event, said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was coming to Himachal after they requested Rahul Gandhi.

“The yatra would cover a 23km stretch in Himachal in which all who are fit would take part,” he said, adding that party workers from all 12 districts would also participate in the yatra in their tradition costumes.

Sukhu had also reviewed the arrangement for the Himachal leg of the yatra at Indora on Monday evening.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, has covered more than 3,000 kilometers till date. Earlier, Himachal was not on the route map of the yatra.