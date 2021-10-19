Rail roko: Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi among four trains cancelled, passengers left harried

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded after four trains, including the morning New Delhi-Chandigarh shatabdi, were cancelled in view of the farmers’ “Rail Roko” agitation on Monday.

The other three trains cancelled were Ambala-Saharanpur (04532), and Kalka-Ambala-Kalka (04570/69), an official communication from the Ambala division of the Northern Railways said.

On a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of multiple farmers unions spearheading the anti-farm laws agitation, farmers laid siege to railway tracks from 10am to 4pm at several locations under the division.

Places that remained blocked under the division included Ambala, Yamunanagar, Dappar, Ghaggar, Rajpura, Raipur Khurd and Shambhu. This snapped rail connectivity on the Ambala-Saharanpur, Ambala-Delhi, Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Amritsar routes.

“As many as 18 trains remained stranded at railway stations in the division due to the agitation and were regulated for their destinations after the tracks were vacated after 4pm,” a railway public relations officer said.

Six trains were also delayed at the Chandigarh railway station, according to station superintendent JP Singh, who added that the situation at the station remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, commuters had a harrowing time finding alternatives to reach their destinations. Haryana Roadways buses were seen running over capacity due to the sudden demand.

Manoranjan, a resident of Delhi, who was travelling with his family in the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi, had to book a cab. “I wasn’t aware of the agitation and was travelling to Chandigarh for a function. As the trains stopped, I had no option but to book a cab to reach on time,” he said.

The SKM had called the protests to demand the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is the main accused.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said a fair probe was underway and justice will prevail. “Arrest of the son of an incumbent Union minister is only possible under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was unimaginable in the previous governments,” the minister said.

