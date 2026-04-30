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Rail track blast accused used encrypted App to contact handler

Patiala rail track blast accused travelled to Malaysia multiple times between 2014 and 2022: Police

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Karam Prakash
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Patiala: A suspected railway track bomber was in contact with a Malaysia-based handler, identified as Jujhar Singh, through the encrypted messaging app ‘Threema’, according to officials investigating the case.

The railway track where a detonation was attempted at Rajpura, in Patiala, on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Punjab Police officials said ‘Threema’ is a paid, cross-platform encrypted instant messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption. Additionally, it does not require a phone number or email address for registration.

The accused, Jagroop Singh from Panjwar Khurd village Tarn Taran, was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated prematurely during an attempt to target a freight railway track at Bathonia near Shambhu in Patiala on Monday night.

Following the incident, Punjab Police uncovered a Pakistan-linked terror module and arrested four individuals in connection with the failed sabotage attempt on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line.

Investigators identified Pradeep Singh Khalsa as the alleged kingpin of the module. He is suspected to have maintained links with handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan to coordinate attacks on public infrastructure.

The banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force has claimed responsibility for the blast, issuing a threat of further attacks in an audio clip attributed to its operative.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rail track blast accused used encrypted App to contact handler
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rail track blast accused used encrypted App to contact handler
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