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Rail track blast probe: RPG, RDX grenades seized in raid, terror conspiracy unearthed

Two days after an IED blast on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line, Patiala Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has averted major terror plots with the recovery of a cache of militant hardware, including a rocket propelled grenade (RPG), hand grenade, explosives and high-end pistols from Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Patiala : Two days after an IED blast on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line, Patiala Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has averted major terror plots with the recovery of a cache of militant hardware, including a rocket propelled grenade (RPG), hand grenade, explosives and high-end pistols from Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran.

The development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

The recovered military hardware includes one RPG, one metallic IED (sticky bomb) weighing 2.296 kg along with three detonators with electric wire and one battery, two packs of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, one P-86 hand grenade, three pistols — 9MM Glock-18 CX ‘Austria’, .30 bore PX5 Storm and .30 bore Star Mark — along with five magazines and 84 live cartridges, two wireless sets Baofeng, one headphone and two timer switches, police said.

The development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rail track blast probe: RPG, RDX grenades seized in raid, terror conspiracy unearthed
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rail track blast probe: RPG, RDX grenades seized in raid, terror conspiracy unearthed
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