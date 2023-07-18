Kalka-Shimla line damage: Railways likely to resume ops between Shimla, Solan today

A week after incessant rains in Himachal and Haryana damaged rail and road routes in the region, the Railways is likely to run six pairs of temporary trains between Shimla and Solan.

Train operations on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site, remains suspended since July 9, thus cancelling all trains (up and down) on the line. Officials say these trains have been suspended till August 6 in wake of the restoration work.

Tree collapses, shooting stones, gushing waters and muck had blocked the tracks at several locations.

Officials said that due to heavy damage at over 100 locations between Kalka and Solan, particularly near Koti, Sonwara and in the Shivalik Hill belt, the repairs are taking more time.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala Division, said the major damage is at Kalka due to a hill slip and its restoration is taking time.

“The damage has affected the railway apparatus at Kalka. Now, we have planned to start rail operations between Shimla and Solan for the time being. There are several constraints, like setting up rakes and availability of fuel only at Kalka. Now arrangements are being made at Shimla,” he added.

Taking a step towards this, a loco trial run was also conducted between both stations on Monday.

“There will be another trial on Tuesday and we might start rail operations the same day or Wednesday,” the DRM said.

On being asked about the loss due to ticket cancellations and damage due to the rain, he said, “An estimated loss due to damage is around ₹6 crore that might go up to ₹10 crore as the restoration works proceed, while the loss due to cancellations can’t be calculated as most trains have unreserved category.”

On Monday morning, rail operations were resumed on the Ropar-Nangal Dam broad gauge section that also remained suspended due to damage. Rail operations are smooth on all other tracks in Ambala division.

