Rain effect: Chandigarh sees coolest day since April 1 but humidity plays spoilsport

The city recorded its coolest day since April 1 on Wednesday, thanks to the heavy rain (41mm) that lashed the city the day before. 0.6 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was 32.3°C, the lowest it has gone this month and also the lowest since April 1 when the maximum temperature was 30.4°C. However, there wasn’t much relief for residents as the humidity levels stayed high at 96%.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 37°C.

While 0.6 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory on the day, Met officials said chances of rain will continue in the coming days.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “The monsoon system is active and with dense cloudy conditions, the maximum temperature is also staying on the lower side. If it rains or cloudy conditions persist through the day, the maximum temperature gets affected.”

Interestingly, a Western Disturbance (WD) is present in the region. While this is what led to the record rains in July last year, it seems unlikely this time as the WD isn’t active or interacting much with the monsoon system, said Singh.

The minimum temperature fell from 30.6°C on Tuesday to 27.9°C on Wednesday, a degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C.