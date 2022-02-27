Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain lashes Ludhiana, mercury drops by nine degrees

As per Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, climate change and agricultural meteorology department the city received 11.2mm rainfall, of which 3.4mm rainfall was recorded in the morning and 7.8mm from 8am to 5.30pm
Published on Feb 27, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thunderstorms coupled with strong winds caused a nine-degree drop in temperature here on Saturday.

As per meteorological experts, low pressure in the northern region caused a western disturbance in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which led to rainfall. As per Punjab Agricultural University’s climate change and agricultural meteorology department the city received 11.2mm rainfall, of which 3.4mm rainfall was recorded in the morning and 7.8mm from 8am to 5.30pm.

The minimum was 12°C, while the maximum temperature was 16.6°C against the February 25 temperature of 25°C. Department head Prabhjyot Kaur said light rain and drop in temperature was favourable for the wheat crop.

“Earlier, higher reaches were receiving snowfall, but as the temperature in the plains increased, it caused a western disturbance. However, the skies will remain clear on February 27,” said Kaur.

The rainfall led to waterlogging at a few places, which inconvenienced residents.

