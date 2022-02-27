Rain lashes Ludhiana, mercury drops by nine degrees
Thunderstorms coupled with strong winds caused a nine-degree drop in temperature here on Saturday.
As per meteorological experts, low pressure in the northern region caused a western disturbance in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which led to rainfall. As per Punjab Agricultural University’s climate change and agricultural meteorology department the city received 11.2mm rainfall, of which 3.4mm rainfall was recorded in the morning and 7.8mm from 8am to 5.30pm.
The minimum was 12°C, while the maximum temperature was 16.6°C against the February 25 temperature of 25°C. Department head Prabhjyot Kaur said light rain and drop in temperature was favourable for the wheat crop.
“Earlier, higher reaches were receiving snowfall, but as the temperature in the plains increased, it caused a western disturbance. However, the skies will remain clear on February 27,” said Kaur.
The rainfall led to waterlogging at a few places, which inconvenienced residents.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.